India News
india news

Modi writes to PMAY beneficiary, says houses instil confidence about better tomorrow

The beneficiary earlier wrote to Modi to thank him and referred to the problems he faced while living in rented accommodation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 12:25 PM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) under which subsidised housing is provided to the urban poor, saying houses are not just brick and mortar structures but instil confidence about a better tomorrow.

“House is not just a structure made of bricks and cement, but our feelings, our aspirations are attached to it. The boundary walls of the house not only provide us security, but also instil in us the confidence of a better tomorrow,” he said in the letter addressed to Sudhir Kumar Jain, a resident of Madhya Pradesh Sagar district.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday provided the details of the letter in a statement.

Jain, who earlier wrote to Modi to thank him, referred to the problems he faced while living in rented accommodation and the pain of having to change houses frequently.

In his response, Modi, “The dream of your own house has come true through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Your sense of satisfaction after this achievement can easily be felt by your words in the letter. This house is like a new foundation for the dignified life of your family and a better future for both your children.”

Modi added millions of beneficiaries have got houses under the scheme and the government is committed to providing houses to every needy family.

“The PM said that the government is making sincere efforts to bring positive changes in the lives of the countrymen through various public welfare schemes,” the statement said. It added Modi also said memorable moments in the lives of beneficiaries like Jain give him inspiration and energy to continue working tirelessly and non-stop in the nation’s service.

PMAY is a flagship scheme, which aims to provide concrete housing to all eligible urban households by 2022. Over 12.26 million houses have been sanctioned and over 5.8 million have been completed under it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. ...view detail

