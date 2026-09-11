Modi’s gift to Putin: A Tamil classic that offers army lessons on statecraft

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, the celebrated Tamil classic by poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar, on the sidelines of the 18th Brics Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, meets Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ahead of the 18th Brics Summit 2026, in New Delhi. (PMO)

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“Presented President Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, which carries the eternal wisdom of the great Thiruvalluvar across languages and borders,” Modi wrote on X. The Thirukkural, one of Tamil literature’s most revered works, comprises 1,330 couplets exploring ethics, virtue and governance.

Abbreviated as the Kural, it is one of the centuries-old treatises the Indian Army, the world’s second-largest, is studying for insights into statecraft, strategy, diplomacy and warfare. The others are Kautilya’s Arthashastra and Kamandaka’s Nitisara.

The army’s deep dive into the enduring wisdom of ages is part of a project named Udbhav, or emergence. It was announced three years ago amid a flurry of government efforts—some controversial—to encourage “Indianisation” in critical areas including defence, education, health and science.

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{{^usCountry}} Much of the “Indianisation” in the military began five years ago when Modi called for erasing colonial customs and adopting Indian ways in the armed forces at the Combined Commanders’ Conference at Kevadia in Gujarat. The PM’s remarks at the top conference in March 2021 indicated that many colonial practices in the armed forces were ending. He underlined the importance of enhancing indigenisation in the national security system—not just in sourcing equipment and weapons but also in doctrines, procedures and customs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Much of the “Indianisation” in the military began five years ago when Modi called for erasing colonial customs and adopting Indian ways in the armed forces at the Combined Commanders’ Conference at Kevadia in Gujarat. The PM’s remarks at the top conference in March 2021 indicated that many colonial practices in the armed forces were ending. He underlined the importance of enhancing indigenisation in the national security system—not just in sourcing equipment and weapons but also in doctrines, procedures and customs. {{/usCountry}}

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This prompted the three services to identify customs seen as out of step with Indian culture.

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In his 2022 Independence Day speech, Modi spoke of the “panch pran” or five pledges for India to become a developed country by 2047, its 100th year of independence. One of those resolutions was to uproot all signs of colonial slavery from mindset and habits. The “Indianisation” of military culture manifested itself in several moves, including the navy adopting a new ensign with the flag drawing inspiration from the seal of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and dropping the Cross of St George; it also ended the practice of senior officers carrying batons, and the defence ministry launching a drive to rename British-era cantonments as military stations.

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