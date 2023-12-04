Modi’s guarantees ensured credibility among the people: Raman Singh

In 2018, three-term chief minister Raman Singh hit a political low after the BJP was relegated to 15 seats after 15 years in power. Five years later, Singh is upbeat, after helping the party regain power in a stunning victory. He said the announcement of the BJP’s manifesto was the turning point, and that the Congress failed to understand the tribal regions of the state.

What did you think was a turning point for the BJP in these elections?

I think the announcement of the BJP’s welfare schemes was a big moment in the elections. The welfare schemes that were called “Modi’s guarantees” ensured credibility among the people, and they believed that the BJP was going to work for them. This contributed a great deal to our win.

Was corruption a big issue in the campaign?

Corruption was a major issue in the campaign. The people of Chhattisgarh did not like that after giving the Congress such a mandate in 2018, the government and its highest offices were involved in corruption in liquor, in coal and other such cases. Everyone in the state knew the extent of corruption and the Congress has been punished because of it.

The BJP has done exceedingly well in tribal seats. Why?

That is because the Congress has no understanding of the state, and has no understanding or empathy for the tribal areas in Bastar and Surguja. The Congress imagination of Chhattisgarh was limited to Durg and adjoining areas[the home constituency of outgoing chief minister Bhupesh Baghel]. Imagine what has happened in Surguja, where they have lost all 14 seats to us. That means they ignored Surguja for all this time, and the people were angry.

What will be the BJP’s first priorities in government?

Our priorities have already been set by the manifesto and Prime Minister Modi’s guarantees. We will work hard to fulfil the promises of giving paddy at ₹3,100 a quintal, the promise of 1.8 million homes, and pledges made for women. These are our solemn guarantees and we will start work immediately.

Will you be Chhattisgarh CM again?

This decision will only be taken by the party. A meeting of legislators will be held, in the presence of observers and under the guidance of the senior leadership, and we will all take a call. Do not worry. There is no anger or hostility within the BJP, and with us, it does not take much time. It will all be done within an hour.