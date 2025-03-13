Menu Explore
Mohali: Who was Abhishek Swarnkar? IISER scientist killed after being pushed, punched over parking dispute

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2025 11:58 AM IST

A scientist whose research was recognised in international journals, Dr Abhishek had recently returned to India after working in Switzerland.

A parking dispute near his rented home in Mohali led to the death of 39-year-old scientist Dr Abhishek Swarnkar, who worked at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

Dr Abhishek Swarnkar.(Facebook)
Dr Swarnkar, a native of West Bengal, was allegedly pushed and punched by his neighbour, Monty, on Tuesday night over a parking space.

Despite being rushed to the hospital after the attack, he succumbed to his injuries. The family has demanded action against the accused, and police have initiated an investigation based on CCTV footage.

He had joined the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Mohali as a project scientist. Recently having undergone a kidney transplant, with his sister as the donor, he was on dialysis when the incident unfolded.

After the altercation, he was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The victim lived with his parents in sector 67, Mohali.

CCTV footage shows Monty and other locals standing near his bike. As Swarnkar approached to move the vehicle, an altercation broke out, and Monty allegedly shoved him to the ground and began assaulting him.

The CCTV footage also captured Monty repeatedly punching Abhishek in the stomach. Abhishek collapsed on the street and was unable to get up.

Both families intervened to separate them, but Dr. Swarnkar was left lying on the ground as neighbours emerged to witness the incident.

The family of the victim has called for strict action against the accused. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and are examining the CCTV footage to proceed further.

Similar incidents of neighbourly fights over parking spaces have recently gone viral in cities like Delhi.

