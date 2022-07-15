Mohammed Zubair given bail in 2018 tweet case on these conditions. Read here

AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair was granted bail by a Delhi court Friday in connection with an 'objectionable' tweet. The moment of relief for the fact-checker - against whom at least six cases have been filed on this and other complaints - came a month after he was arrested 2018 tweet that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

Bail was granted by the additional sessions judge Devender Kumar Jangala of the Patiala House Court on three conditions.

Personal bond: Zubair was given bail on a personal bond of ₹50,000.

Surety: One surety - provided by a person standing in guarantee - of a similar amount.

Can't leave India: Till this matter is settled, Mohd Zubair cannot leave the country without the permission of the court.

In addition, Zubair was also directed to surrender his passport to the investigating agency - in this case Delhi Police - within three days of his release from jail.

The court, meanwhile, also directed the accused not to repeat the offence and ensure his tweets, retweets or any material he might post on social media does not constitute an offence under sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code.

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the fact the accused is not required for any custodial interrogation, I am inclined to allow the present bail moved on behalf of application applicant/accused Mohammed Zubair. The applicant is admitted to bail.".

The court also said Zubair 'shall not tamper with evidence nor otherwise indulge in any act or omission that is unlawful or that would prejudice the proceedings in the pending matter'.

"The applicant/accused will join the investigation as and when called by the SHO (station house officer) / IO (investigating officer) to do so," the judge added.

Zubair's bail plea had been dismissed by a magisterial court on July 2 and he was sent to 14-day judicial custody. The court then cited the gravity of the alleged offenses.

(With agency inputs)

