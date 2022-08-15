Mohan Bhagwat hoists Tricolour at RSS HQ in Nagpur; advocates for peace

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday hoisted the Tricolour amid tight security at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur, and emphasised the need for India to be self-reliant and “give a message of peace to the entire world”.

Addressing a small group of swayamsevaks on the occasion of Independence Day, Bhagwat said India attained freedom after a lot of struggle and not at anyone’s mercy. He said that people should not ask what the country and society will give them, but think about what they are giving for the betterment of the country.

The Tricolour is the symbol of sacrifice and our efforts in the interest of the world and prosperity for all, he said, adding that people must work for society and set an example for other countries.

Celebrating the 76th Independence Day, Bhagwat said ‘today is a day of pride and resolution...the country got freedom after the sacrifices of several people. This freedom was not attained at the mercy of anyone, and hence India needs to be self-reliant. Those who want to be independent must become self-reliant in everything’.

The RSS supremo asserted that his organisation worked towards creating awareness about patriotism among people and that the goal was to imbibe it in our daily lives.

Originally, the RSS didn’t believe in hoisting the national flag on either Independence Day or Republic Day. The organisation hoisted the Tricolour at its Nagpur headquarters only twice – August 15, 1947, and January 26, 1950.

However, the practice changed in 2002 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister (1999-2004), after which the organisation consistently hoisted the national flag on August 15 and January 26 at its national headquarters in Nagpur.