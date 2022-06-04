Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mohan Bhagwat praises Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prthiviraj, terms it a 'world class'
india news

Mohan Bhagwat praises Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prthiviraj, terms it a 'world class'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who watched Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chillar's Samrat Prithviraj on Friday said, "We have read about Prithviraj Chauhan and Muhammad Ghori. But that was written by others.
Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj presents Indian perspective, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said. 
Published on Jun 04, 2022 07:08 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat watched Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's new movie Samrat Prithviraj at Delhi's Chanakyapuri PVR and said this is the first time the clash of Prithviraj Chauhan and Muhammad Ghori has been written in India, in the Indian language and from the Indian perspective. "We have read about Prithviraj Chauhan and Muhammad Ghori. But that was written by others. This is the first time we are getting to see this from the Indian perspective. We are now looking at history from the Indian point of view," the RSS chief said adding that the movie is 'world class'

 

The special screening was held for the office-bearers of the Sangh, including Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Krishna Gopala, Manmohan Vaidya, Bhaiyyaji Joshi, publicity chief Sunil Ambedkar, and co-promotion chief Narendra Thakur. Akshay Kumar was also present at the screening.

RELATED STORIES

"To protect the honour of India, Indians will have to fight together in the same way as the mighty heroes shown in this film," Bhagwat said.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister watched a special screening of the new movie. On Wednesday Union home minister Amit Shah watched the movie in a special screening and said the movie depicts the Indian culture of respecting and empowering women. “In 1947, India got independent… and an era of cultural revival began in 2014. This would, once again, take the country to new heights where we once were,” Amit Shah said.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie's director, works closely with the Sangh-affiliate Sanskar Bharti.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
mohan bhagwat akshay kumar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP