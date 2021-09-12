Moily bats for Prashant Kishor's induction in Congress, blasts ‘anti-reform’ G-23 leaders

Amid reports of a divide in Congress over poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s induction, senior party leader Veerappa Moily said that those against it are “anti-reform”. Voicing strong support for Kishor’s inclusion, Moily argued that it will be “quite beneficial” for Congress if he joins the party instead of working from outside. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has already held discussions with several senior leaders on the issue and is expected to take a final call on Kishor’s induction, news agency PTI reported last week.

"Let there be strong willpower to join hands with Sonia ji to ensure that the party's organisation is strengthened within a couple of months. This is what I proposed that Prashant Kishor can inject that kind of resurgence of the Congress party (that is needed) by plan and design," Moily told PTI.

The former Union minister also warned against the institutionalisation of G-23, the group of 23 Congress leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking a complete overhaul of the party. Talking about the letter written to Sonia Gandhi last year, Moily said that he and some other leaders only signed on it to bring reforms to the party and “not to destroy it.” He accused some of the Congress leaders of misusing G-23.

"If they (some leaders) persist (with G-23) that means there is a vested interest for a few of them to work against the Congress party which we don't subscribe to and rather oppose it," the former Karnataka chief minister said.

Speaking on the prospects of Congress, Moily asserted that the grand old party would be the fulcrum of the Opposition alliance in the 2024 general elections. Recounting the party's comeback in the past, he insisted that Congress remains the main plank of Indian politics.

"We may lose sometimes but it cannot be said that we will lose forever. For example, in 1977 we lost and in 1980 with all the allegations against her (Indira Gandhi), ultimately the people found that they wanted the Congress and Indira ji came back, this is the history of the Congress," Moily said.

(With PTI inputs)