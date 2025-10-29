Moments after BJP leader shot dead in MP, father of accused dies by suicide

Moments after BJP leader Nilesh Rajak was shot dead by two assailants in front of the Kymore Rest House in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district on Monday morning, the father of one of the accused died by suicide, police said. The two suspects were spotted on CCTV camera firing shots at the local BJP leader and fleeing from the area (Screengrab/X) (HT_PRINT)

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Vishwakarma said the victim, Nilesh Rajak, was shot dead by two individuals who have been identified.

“In the Kymore police station area, a tragic incident occurred today in front of the Kymore Rest House, where Nilesh Rajak was shot and killed by two unidentified individuals. The police have promptly registered a case and are actively working to identify and arrest the suspects. The suspects have been identified, and attempts to arrest them are ongoing. They will be detained soon, and strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

SP Vishwakarma added that soon after the incident, the father of one of the identified accused hanged himself to death.

“The father of one of the accused committed suicide by hanging himself, and his body is undergoing further legal procedures,” he said.

He also said that the post-mortem of the victim is underway.

“As of now, the victim’s post-mortem has not been completed; once it is, we will share information about how many bullets he endured,” he said.

Police increase law and order presence SP Vishwakarma further added, “Nilesh was involved in some contractual work with ACC and was associated with social groups. The police have increased their presence to maintain law and order. We are urging the victim’s family to take legal action on this. As soon as we get their consent, we will initiate the post-mortem.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Veerendra said the incident took place around 11:30 a.m. in front of the ACC Kymore guest house.

“This morning at around 11:30 a.m., Nilesh Rajak from Kymore was shot by unknown assailants. The police are actively investigating and mobilising multiple teams to resolve the case... Senior officers, including the SP and DIG, have taken charge of the investigation. The incident happened in front of the ACC Kymore House guest house,” DSP Veerendra said.

The officer also said the victim was involved in another case in which an FIR had been filed.

“He was previously involved in an altercation, which led to an FIR being filed... Currently, there is no evidence to identify the culprits, as their faces were covered... However, they will be identified soon and face charges. We have some CCTV footage, which is being examined by one of our teams,” said DSP Veerendra.