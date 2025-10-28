Katni BJP leader shot dead on MP road; assailants fired six gunshots: Police

BHOPAL: A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader headed to the market on his motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni was shot dead by two men on a two-wheeler as they overtook his vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Police later identified the two suspects as Prince Joseph (30), and Akram Khan (33). Katni deputy inspector of police Atul Singh said both of them were on the run.

Prince Joseph’s 56-year-old father died by suicide hours later after hearing reports on his son’s alleged involvement in the murder.

Police said the murder was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Police said BJP backward class mandal president Nilesh Rajak was on his bike at about 11 am on Tuesday when two men on a bike opened fire on him near the Bank of Baroda in Kaimor town.

DIG Atul Singh said, “Rajak had previously had an altercation with Akram Khan over a parking issue at DAV School. Their heated argument turned violent. They levelled accusations at each other and also filed police complaints,

Police said Akram Khan and Prince Joseph fired at least six shots before fleeing from the scene.

“The police identified the accused with the help of CCTV, installed on the road. Following the incident, Rajak’s family and local residents staged protests at the Kaimor and Vijayraghavgarh police station demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.The family also refused to perform the last rites until the accused are arrested,” DIG Singh added.

Joseph’s father was in the market when he learned of his son’s alleged involvement in the murder. “He returned home… When his wife came back an hour later, he didn’t open the door. Neighbours entered the house through the rooftop and found him hanging,” said the DIG.

A heavy police force is deployed at Vijayraghavgarh Hospital. BJP leaders including MLA Sanjay Pathak visited the hospital to meet Rajak’s family.

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal demanded tough action against the accused.