Monkey enters sanctum sanctorum of Ram Temple: ‘As if Hanuman ji himself…’

A monkey ventured into the sanctum sanctorum, of the Ram temple in Ayodhya a day after the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla idol, creating an enchanting moment for the devotees present. Describing the incident, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust responsible for managing the grand temple, said that the monkey entered the temple at around 5:50 pm. Monkey seen near Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises in Ayodhya(PTI File)

The animal, appearing undisturbed by the temple surroundings, entered through the southern gate and approached the revered Utsav idol of Lord Ram.

Alert security personnel, stationed outside the temple, noticed the unexpected guest and promptly rushed towards the scene, concerned that the monkey might accidentally cause harm to the sacred idol, the trust said.

To the surprise of everyone, as the officers closed in, the monkey remained calm and composed, demonstrating no intention of mischief. Instead of causing any disturbance, the primate gracefully changed its course and headed towards the northern gate, it added.

The monkey exited the temple through the eastern gate without causing any trouble or disruption to the devotees or the temple staff.

“Today at around 5:50 pm, a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum through the southern gate and entered the Utsav idol. Reached near. The security personnel posted outside saw this and ran towards the monkey thinking that the monkey might drop the Utsav idol on the ground. But as soon as the policemen ran towards the monkey, the monkey ran calmly towards the northern gate,” Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra posted on X.

"Since the gate was closed, he moved towards the east and passing through the crowd, went out through the eastern gate without causing any trouble to anyone. The security personnel say that for us it is as if Hanuman ji himself has come to see Ramlala," the post added.

The consecration ceremony of Ram Temple was held in Ayodhya on Monday. The unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol occurred during the pran pratishtha ceremony, following an hour-long series of rituals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the ceremony along with other temple officials and priests.

On Tuesday, almost 500,000 worshippers flocked to the temple following the majestic 'pran pratishtha' event for Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The newly built temple welcomed the public from 6 am, with the final entry permitted until 10 pm.

To ensure orderly crowds, the district magistrate of Ayodhya strategically stationed magistrates at eight locations throughout the city.

(With ANI inputs)