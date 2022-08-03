Monkeypox: Health ministry lists dos and don'ts on viral disease. Read here

A day after India's tally of confirmed monkeypox cases rose to eight, with one patient each being detected in Delhi and Kerala, the Union health ministry on Wednesday released a list of dos and don'ts on the viral disease.

“Protect yourself from #Monkeypox. Know what you should and should not do to avoid contracting the disease. For more information, visit https://main.mohfw.gov.in/diseasealerts-0,” the health ministry said in a tweet.

The Dos: (1.) Isolate the infected person from others so that the disease does not spread.

(2.) Use hand sanitiser, or wash your hands with a soap.

(3.) Cover your mouth with a mask and hands with disposable gloves when close to a patient.

(4.) Use disinfectants to sanitise the environment around you.

The Don'ts: (1.) Avoid sharing linen, beddings, clothes, towels etc. with people who have tested positive for monkeypox.

(2.) Don't wash soiled linen or laundry of patients and those of non-infected persons, together.

(3.) Avoid public events even if you only exhibit symptoms of the disease.

(4.) Don't stigmatise people who have contracted the virus, and suspected patients as well. Also, don't believe any rumour or misinformation.

Monkeypox in India: Of the eight confirmed cases, Kerala and Delhi account for five and three patients respectively.

