Monsoon arrives in Mumbai, IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rains

A day after the onset of the southwest monsoon in Mumbai which led to widespread rains and water-logging in many parts of the city, the IMD has predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy showers here on Monday. Rains arrive in Mumbai, IMD predicts moderate to heavy showers(HT photo)

Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, two days ahead of the normal schedule, due to favourable conditions along the Maharashtra coast, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Following heavy rains on Sunday, there was water-logging in many areas like Byculla, Sion, Dadar, Mazgaon, Kurla, Vikhroli and Andheri, severely impacting vehicular movement and causing long traffic jams.

Local train services, the city's lifeline, were also delayed as water accumulated on tracks at some locations, officials said.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, the island city recorded an average 99.11 mm rainfall, eastern parts of Mumbai registered 61.29 mm downpour and western areas 73.78 mm, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The IMD has forecast cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with moderate to heavy rains in the city and suburbs on Monday, the official said.

Mumbai witnessed overcast skies but there was no rain in most parts of the city since Monday morning.

On Saturday, the IMD reported that the southwest monsoon had advanced into Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa and Karnataka.

Coastal and northern interior Karnataka as well as Goa have faced heavy rains as well leading to waterlogging. The IMD issued a red alert for Goa and asked fishermen to not venture along the Maharashtra coast, due to high wind speeds and rain in the region.