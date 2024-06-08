 Goa: IMD issues red alert as heavy rain batters parts of state - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa: IMD issues red alert as heavy rain batters parts of state

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 08, 2024 05:35 PM IST

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture along and off the Maharashtra coast during the above-mentioned period

Panaji: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Goa till June 9 as heavy rainfall lashed across the state with parts of the state receiving close to 200mm of rainfall during 24 hours. 

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The southwest monsoon which arrived in Goa on June 4 has been active in the state resulting in heavy rain in parts of Goa, including Canacona (192.2mm), Sanquelim (184.2mm) and Quepem (170.2mm), etc. 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over North Goa & South Goa districts of the state,” the IMD said in its bulletin on Saturday. 

“Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail along and off North Maharashtra on June 8. Squally weather with wind speed 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra-Goa on 9th to 11th June,” it said.

Also Read: Monsoon expected to advance to Mumbai in 3-4 days: IMD

The weather department further advised fishermen not to venture along and off the Maharashtra coast during the above-mentioned period.

The monsoon meanwhile, has reached Ratnagiri on the Konkan coast of Maharashtra and is expected to progress further over the coming days. 

“The Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through Ratnagiri, Solapur, Medak, Bhadrachalam, Vizianagaram, and Islampur. Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), Telangana, remaining parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some parts of south Chhattisgarh & South Odisha, remaining parts of West Central and more parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal during next 3-4 days,” the department said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Goa: IMD issues red alert as heavy rain batters parts of state
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On