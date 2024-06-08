Goa: IMD issues red alert as heavy rain batters parts of state

Panaji: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Goa till June 9 as heavy rainfall lashed across the state with parts of the state receiving close to 200mm of rainfall during 24 hours. (Representative Photo)

The southwest monsoon which arrived in Goa on June 4 has been active in the state resulting in heavy rain in parts of Goa, including Canacona (192.2mm), Sanquelim (184.2mm) and Quepem (170.2mm), etc.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over North Goa & South Goa districts of the state,” the IMD said in its bulletin on Saturday.

“Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail along and off North Maharashtra on June 8. Squally weather with wind speed 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra-Goa on 9th to 11th June,” it said.

The weather department further advised fishermen not to venture along and off the Maharashtra coast during the above-mentioned period.

The monsoon meanwhile, has reached Ratnagiri on the Konkan coast of Maharashtra and is expected to progress further over the coming days.

“The Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through Ratnagiri, Solapur, Medak, Bhadrachalam, Vizianagaram, and Islampur. Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), Telangana, remaining parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some parts of south Chhattisgarh & South Odisha, remaining parts of West Central and more parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal during next 3-4 days,” the department said.