Monsoon expected to advance to Mumbai in 3-4 days: IMD

The monsoon was expected to advance to Mumbai, remaining parts of Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Maharashtra, southern parts of Chhattisgarh during next the three-four days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Monsoon normally arrives in Mumbai around June 10-11. Monsoon normally arrives in Mumbai around June 10-11. (Bloomberg)

The progress of monsoon has been nearly normal even as areas yet to be covered are experiencing high temperatures and heat wave conditions, IMD said.

IMD director general M Mohapatra said once the monsoon northern limit reaches parts of central India next week, it would have covered half the country. “Areas covered by monsoon are unlikely to record heat wave conditions any further. The quantum of rainfall for June remains normal so far,” said Mohapatra.

Monsoon advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, most parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, most parts of West-central Bay of Bengal and some more parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

The northern limit of monsoon was passing through Ratnagiri, Solapur, Medak, Bhadrachalam, Vizianagaram and Islampur. Conditions were favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), Telangana, some parts of south Chhattisgarh and South Odisha, remaining parts of West-central and more parts of North-west Bay of Bengal during next three-four days.

Rainfall/thunderstorm was likely to continue in Northwest India until Friday. Heat wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets in parts of East India, Uttar Pradesh and North Madhya Pradesh during next five days.

On Wednesday, heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of Southern Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and in isolated pockets of Haryana, North Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan. Heat wave conditions have been prevailing in Haryana since May 17 and Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh since May 18.

On Wednesday, maximum temperatures were in the range of 43-46°C in parts of Haryana, Delhi and at isolated pockets of North Rajasthan, North-west Madhya Pradesh and Southern parts of Uttar Pradesh. These were above normal by 2-4°C. The highest maximum temperature of 46.2°C was recorded in Fatehpur (East Uttar Pradesh) on Wednesday.