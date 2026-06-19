...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Monsoon delayed: Goa left with one month’s drinking water supply

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that rainfall activities will resume in the state by next weekend.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 10:56 am IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Goa has a stock of drinking water that can last about one month, the government has said, as the coastal state is witnessing a lull in monsoon rainfall.

IMD has predicted that rainfall activities will resume in the state by next weekend.(PTI/Representational)

State Water Supply Department Minister Subhash Phal Desai told PTI on Thursday that the water level at various reservoirs in the state has dropped drastically in the absence of rain.

"But there is no need to panic. There is enough water to fulfil the requirement for a month," he said, adding that the state government will issue strict advisories to ensure that the existing water is not exhausted before that time.

Also read | When will monsoon reach Mumbai? IMD shares update

He said that he has been receiving calls from various sections, including industries, inquiring about the condition of the water supply in the state.

Phal Desai said his department will hold a meeting with Minister for Water Resources Department Subhash Shirodkar to "evaluate the data of water available in various dams across the state".

Phal Desai said that the water level at Mhaisal Dam in Shiroda, near Ponda in North Goa, stands at 19 per cent. The dam has a drawing capacity of 10 to 14 MLD.

Situated in the southernmost taluka of Canacona, the Chapoli dam has ample water, Phal Desai said, adding that there would be no water shortage in Canacona.

The Amthane reservoir, which supplies water to Bardez taluka in North Goa, also has a "good" stock, he said.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that rainfall activities will resume in the state by next weekend.

 
water level goa
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Monsoon delayed: Goa left with one month’s drinking water supply
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.