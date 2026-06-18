Health minister Nadda reviews dengue preparedness ahead of monsoon season

Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda held a high-level meeting on Thursday to review dengue and malaria preparedness ahead of the monsoon season. JP Nadda asks states to boost dengue and malaria surveillance, ensure hospital preparedness and intensify awareness campaigns. (@JPNadda X)

“Emphasising the need for early preparedness and a proactive public health response to effectively manage dengue and malaria during the forthcoming monsoon and post-monsoon months, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda today chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Health,” the health ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, the health minister reviewed the current disease situation across the country and emphasized the need to maintain a high level of vigilance to effectively prevent and control mosquito-borne diseases.

He stressed that coordinated efforts between the Central government, states and Union territories, local administrations and healthcare institutions are essential to minimise the disease burden and ensure a timely response to emerging public health challenges.

Nadda directed all states to strengthen surveillance systems for the early detection of cases and outbreaks. He underscored the importance of prompt reporting, active monitoring and rapid response mechanisms to contain the spread of infections, the health ministry said.

The health minister instructed hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country to remain fully prepared and ensure the adequate availability of medicines, diagnostic facilities, blood components, hospital beds and trained healthcare personnel. He emphasized that patient care services should remain uninterrupted and that healthcare institutions must be equipped to effectively manage any increase in caseload.

Nadda called for intensified vector control activities, including source reduction, elimination of mosquito breeding sites, fogging and other public health interventions in vulnerable areas. He urged states and local bodies to undertake sustained preventive actions in coordination with community stakeholders.

The health minister further stressed the need to enhance public awareness regarding preventive measures against mosquito-borne diseases. He called for widespread Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns to educate citizens on maintaining cleanliness, preventing water stagnation, using personal protective measures and seeking timely medical attention in case of symptoms. He also called for the active participation of resident welfare associations, Panchayati Raj institutions and community organisations in maintaining mosquito-free surroundings.

“Awareness, early diagnosis, timely treatment and community participation remain the key pillars in the fight against dengue and malaria,” said Nadda..