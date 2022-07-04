Monsoon expected to be very active this week, widespread, heavy rain expected

The monsoon is expected to be very active this week as it has picked up at the right time for crop sowing with widespread and heavy rain likely on the west coast and parts of central India. As of Sunday, there was overall a 4% rainfall deficiency since June 1. The deficiency was 8% in the south peninsula, 23% in central India, and 0% in the northwest. There was 16% excess rainfall in east and northeast India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The monsoon, the June to September rain-bearing system, is often called the lifeblood of India’s economy. Half of Indians depend on farm-derived income and nearly 40% of India’s net-sown area does not have access to irrigation. Similarly, half of India’s farm output comes from summer crops dependent on the monsoon. For good farm output, the rains have to be robust and evenly spread across states.

RK Jenamani, a senior scientist with India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s National Weather Forecasting Centre, said the monsoon will be very active for the next five to seven days. “There is a low-pressure system over north Odisha. The cross-equatorial flow is very strong with good winds from the Arabian Sea. The monsoon has picked up at the right time for crop sowing.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A normal monsoon is critical as global food prices have hit record highs due to a shortage amid the Ukraine conflict. A subpar monsoon cuts farm yields, output, and farm incomes increasing India’s dependence on food imports.

A robust monsoon will help put a lid on food inflation by increasing the domestic output of a variety of goods and commodities. Millions of farmers await the rainy season to begin summer sowing of key crops such as rice, sugar, cotton, coarse cereals, lentils, gram, and edible oils.

Jenamani cited early forecasts and said they are also showing the likely formation of an intense system over the Bay of Bengal around July 11 or 12. He added this will further help in sustaining rainfall activity. “During the next seven days widespread and heavy rains are likely on the west coast and parts of central India like Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh. The monsoon trough is to the south of its normal position which is likely to bring more rains to central India. In northwest India and Delhi, rainfall is likely between July 5 and 7.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}