Rainfall washes away Ludhiana MC’s claims of monsoon preparedness
Tall claims made by the Ludhiana municipal corporation regarding monsoon preparedness were washed away by around half an hour of heavy rainfall on Monday.
Heavy waterlogging was witnessed in old city, including the road outside MC’s headquarters (Zone-A office), and other areas like Haibowal, Dugri, Dhandari, Transport Nagar and Chandigarh Road.
The failure of the civic body to clean the Talab Bazar drain properly also led to water accumulation in Bhadaur House and adjoining areas. Earlier, the civic body had claimed that consistent steps are being taken to clean road gullies and internal drains across the city.
A shopkeeper in Bhadaur House, Manjit Singh, stated that huge amount of waste is dumped into the drain moving through the area, which results in waterlogging. “MC should take steps to clean the drain and install bigger sewer lines in view of rising pressure on the sewer system,” said Manjit.
Meanwhile, some residents said the civic body should work on rain water harvesting techniques, as it will not only help in increasing the groundwater levels, but bring relief from waterlogging in low-lying areas.
Superintending engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh stated that water accumulation was witnessed in a few areas as heavy rain lashed the city in a short period of time. “There are many low-lying areas in the old city, which is also a reason behind water logging. However, the water levels receded in around 10-15 minutes, soon after the rainfall stopped as the civic body has been regularly cleaning the sewer lines,” said Rajinder.
Installation of storm sewer line proves futile
Even after MC spent around ₹40 lakh on installation of storm sewer line near Clock Tower last year, water logging was still witnessed at the road on Monday. MC officials, however, stated that the road gullies got choked after due to waste dumped by shopkeepers and commuters. The waste was removed by MC staff and the accumulated water receded in 10 minutes.
34.4 mm rain recorded
The city recorded 34.4mm rainfall on Monday morning. The showers started at around 12.30 pm and ended at 1.30 pm , which was followed by hot and humid conditions.
According to the daily weather report of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, PAU, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C and the humidity in the evening was 94%.
According to meteorologists, Ludhiana and its adjoining areas will remain partly cloudy over the next 24 hours.
Dubai passenger caught smuggling in gold worth ₹39 lakh at Chandigarh airport
Customs officers on Sunday caught a female passenger with 770 gm gold worth ₹39.90 lakh that was being illegally smuggled at the Chandigarh International Airport in the form of bangles. The woman had arrived at the airport in an Indigo flight from Dubai at 4.30 pm. Vrindaba Gohil, commissioner of customs, Ludhiana, said the woman was wearing the gold bangles on her upper arms and had hidden them under her shirt sleeves.
Expect sultry weather in Chandigarh until showers on Thursday
After trace rain in the city on Monday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted hot and humid weather for the next two days. Even on Monday, the maximum temperature rose to 36.5C from 34.6C on Sunday. While the day temperature was only 0.8 degree above normal, the humidity stayed between 61% and 85%, making residents feel uncomfortable. The minimum temperature also went up from 25.2C on Sunday to 28.5C on Monday, 3.9 degrees above normal.
Kurali murder was love triangle gone wrong: Mohali police
The 25-year-old man, who was found hanging from a tree in Kurali's Barodi village on Sunday, was the one who murdered the 40-year-old woman found dead in the village a day before, police probe has established. The woman, Harjinder Kaur, lived with her two minor children, a boy and a girl, at the village after the death of her husband seven years ago.
10% hike in PU examination fee, related charges on the cards
After proposing a hike in the tuition fee, Panjab University is also considering a 10% increase in the examination fee and other related charges for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional examination courses for the 2022-23 session. The proposal, recommended by a panel constituted by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, will be tabled in the senate meeting on Tuesday for approval. The university had last enhanced the fee in the 2019-2020 session.
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases drop to 96; unvaccinated man dies in Mohali
Hovering above the 100 mark for the past 13 days, tricity's daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 96 on Monday. However, Mohali district lost another resident to the virus, its seventh Covid-related fatality in the past three weeks. The patient, a 73-year-old man from Kansal village, was admitted at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh. Among the fresh infections, 34 came from Chandigarh, 33 from Mohali and 29 from Panchkula.
