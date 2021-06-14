Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Monsoon likely to cover several parts of northwest India in next 48 hours
india news

Monsoon likely to cover several parts of northwest India in next 48 hours

The northern limit of monsoon is passing through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 09:53 AM IST
A man shelters under a tree with a plastic sheet during a heavy rain. (AFP)

Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into most parts of Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh; Delhi; some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab during the next 48 hours, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The northern limit of monsoon (NLM) is passing through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar.

The low pressure area, which developed over Bay of Bengal, is now over north coastal Odisha and adjoining gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh and Bihar during the next 2-3 days.

Also Read | Delhi likely to witness thunderstorm today: IMD

A trough (low pressure area) is running from central Pakistan to the centre of the low pressure area over north coastal Odisha and adjoining gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, and another trough is running from the cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area to eastcentral Arabian Sea.

An offshore trough at mean sea level is running from north Maharashtra coast to Lakshadweep area.

Under the influence of above systems, widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely over most parts of northwest, central, east, northeast and south peninsular India, and over parts of west India. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over parts of northwest India during the next two days, IMD said in its Monday morning bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Novak Djokovic gives winning racquet to young fan, precious clip goes viral

19-year-old from Delhi develops eco-friendly, affordable air purifier

Elephant happily enjoys a mud spa day, viral video is aww-worthy. Watch

Socialism and Mamatha Banerjee, Tamil couple who went viral, tie the knot
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP