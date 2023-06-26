Monsoon Live updates: Heavy rainfall alert issued in parts of Madhya Pradesh today
Monsoon live updates: The weather department has predicted rainfall with few occasional intense showers in Mumbai and adjoining areas in next 24 hours.
Monsoon updates Live: After monsoon hit both Delhi and Mumbai together on Sunday for the first time since 1961, the weather department has predicted more showers for the financial capital and its suburbs over the next one day with a possibility of occasional intense rain spells.
According to the MeT office, monsoon hit Delhi two days before schedule, while its entry into the financial capital is two weeks late.
Mumbai received moderate rainfall while the suburbs recorded heavy showers in the last 24 hours with some areas getting very heavy downpour, said an IMD official.
- Mon, 26 Jun 2023 12:14 PM
Himachal flash floods: Commuters stranded as highway blocked
Hundreds of commuters were stranded near Aut in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district as the Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked following flash floods and landslides, officials said on Monday.
Flash floods were witnessed in Khotinallah near Aut on the Pandoh–Kullu stretch due to a heavy downpour and the commuters have been stranded since Sunday evening.
- Mon, 26 Jun 2023 12:05 PM
Rain lashes several parts of Haryana, Punjab
Several parts of Punjab and Haryana were lashed by rain during the past 24 hours, the weather office said on Monday.
In the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am, Haryana's Rohtak received 96.3 mm rainfall. It was followed by Narnaul (24 mm), Karnal (22.1 mm), Kurukshetra (19.5 mm), Gurugram (9.5 mm), Ambala (7.4 mm), Sirsa (4.9 mm) and Bhiwani (1.7 mm), according to a Met office report.
- Mon, 26 Jun 2023 11:45 AM
Second incident of house collapse reported in Mumbai's Ghatkopar East in 24 hours
A second incident of house collapse has happened in Ghatkopar East since Yesterday.
Four persons were injured today after a part of first floor collapsed in Ramabai Ambedkar Colony in Ghatkopar East.
- Mon, 26 Jun 2023 11:38 AM
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to landslides, many trucks stranded
- Mon, 26 Jun 2023 11:28 AM
Manali-Chandigarh National Highway blocked following massive landslides in Himachal Pradesh
- Mon, 26 Jun 2023 11:23 AM
Tourists in Himachal Pradesh asked to follow guidelines by state govt
Onkar Chand Sharma, principal secretary of Himachal Pradesh's disaster management informed that 151 DTR has been disrupted. 6 water supply schemes have also been affected. Several tourists have been rescued with the help of the locals. “We request all the tourists coming here to follow all the necessary guidelines issued by the state govt and Disaster Management,” he added.
- Mon, 26 Jun 2023 11:16 AM
Six killed, 10 injured due to heavy rainfall in Himachal
“As were reports due to heavy rain at several locations of the state, six people have died till now and around 10 people are injured. 303 animals have died. The complete report is still awaited. The loss due to rain is expected to be ₹3 crore. 124 roads have been damaged which includes two national highways,” Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management of Himachal Pradesh told ANI.
- Mon, 26 Jun 2023 11:11 AM
Parts of J&K receive rainfall early morning; IMD predicts thunderstorm
Parts of Jammu and Kashmir received rainfall this morning. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar to receive thunderstorm with rain today.
- Mon, 26 Jun 2023 10:59 AM
40-foot-long wall collapses in Thane West due to incessant rainfall; no injuries reported
A 40-foot-long wall collapsed in Thane West on Monday following incessant rainfall in the last 24 hours. The incident happened behind Vivian Mall in Vartak Nagar area and no injuries have been reported.