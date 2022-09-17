Monsoon may not withdraw till September-end in northwest

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 17, 2022 04:58 AM IST

Normally, monsoon withdraws from the region by September 17. Uttar Pradesh, which had 47% rain deficiency during the beginning of this week, received an intense spell of monsoon rain on Friday.

Apart from Gorakhpur and many other districts of UP, Lucknow too received heavy rain on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/ht)
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: Monsoon is unlikely to begin withdrawing from northwest India for the next two weeks, a senior official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The normal date for the start of monsoon withdrawal from northwest India is September 17. Uttar Pradesh, which had 47% rain deficiency during the beginning of this week, received an intense spell of monsoon rain on Friday, almost at the end of the four-month monsoon season.

“This was the first low pressure system in this monsoon season to enter Uttar Pradesh. We had 11 low pressure systems this monsoon but all of them passed 300-400 km south of UP, leaving it completely parched. This heavy rain spell will continue till Saturday,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre, IMD.

Heavy rain also lashed Mumbai overnight and on Friday morning. The weather office also issued an ‘orange’ alert for rain in neighbouring Palghar and Thane districts.

