Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Monsoon not arriving in Delhi till July 7-8, predicts IMD
india news

Monsoon not arriving in Delhi till July 7-8, predicts IMD

The IMD said last week that monsoon had weakened due to impact mid-latitude westerly winds that didn’t allow easterly winds to progress.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Accordingly, further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab is not likely till July 7,” the statement added.(Instagram/@yourstrulygoa)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said although the national capital witnessed rain, the temperature will once again rise, adding that monsoon is not arriving till July 7-8.

"Though Delhi witnessed a brief spell of rain, the temperature will once again go up. Western disturbances have moved away and monsoon is not coming till July 7-8. Break or weak monsoon will continue in parts of country till July 8," said RK Jenamani senior scientist, IMD, reported news agency ANI.

The IMD said last week that monsoon had weakened due to impact mid-latitude westerly winds that didn’t allow easterly winds to progress. It further said that there was the impact of unfavourable Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) and absence of formation of low pressure system over North Bay of Bengal which helps monsoon progress and brings rain in its path.

“Model forecasts show that easterly winds from Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels are not likely to be established over north-western plains of India before July 7. Accordingly, further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab is not likely till July 7,” the statement added.

“As predicted, monsoon enters into the break phase with little rains over the country and no signs of revival till July 7. Heavy rains could trigger floods over N-E and states like Bihar. Due to dry weather, temperature go up over NW India including Delhi with temperature higher than 40 Celsius,” tweeted M Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi imd bulletin imd weather alert
TRENDING NEWS

Seven-foot-long python rescued in Odisha, released later

Cop carries elderly man on his back uphill to help him reach vaccination centre

Little girl falls down during roller-skating race, watch what she does next

Nasa posts about how supermassive black holes can host ‘tsunamis’ of gas
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP