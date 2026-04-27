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Monsoon session: House panel to submit report on mining, industrial corridors

Last Wednesday, the committee met with officials from the mines ministry, the land resources department in the rural development ministry, and the tribal affairs ministry

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 11:21 am IST
By Jayashree Nandi
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The parliamentary standing committee on rural development and panchayati raj will present a report on the impact of mining and industrial corridors on rural people and land during Parliament’s monsoon season, people aware of the matter said.

The committee will approach the environment, forests, and climate change ministry for comments on forest clearance. (PTI)

Last Wednesday, the committee met with officials from the mines ministry, the land resources department in the rural development ministry, and the tribal affairs ministry. It discussed protests in Odisha’s Rayagada over the construction of a road for Sijimali bauxite mines, land acquisition for the Ken Betwa River Linking project in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, issues related to forest clearances, gram sabha consent processes, and their faking.

The standing committee will approach the environment, forests, and climate change ministry for comments on forest clearance-related matters, and a civil society organisation from one of the affected areas.

Non-documentation of opposition of local communities to mining projects is likely to be among the issues that may be addressed in the standing committee report.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jayashree Nandi

I write on the environment and climate crisis and I believe these are the most important stories of our times.

rural development land acquisition mining
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