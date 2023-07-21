Monsoon session LIVE updates: Uproar over Manipur issue likely to continue today

Monsoon session LIVE updates: The first day of the monsoon session of Parliament on Thursday saw chaos as Opposition parties resorted to sloganeering over the Manipur violence, and demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. The outrage was sparked over a video showing two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state, which went viral almost three months after the incident occurred.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other parliamentarians in the House on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi(PTI)

Opposition parties in Lok Sabha gave notices to under Rule 193 and in Rajya Sabha under Rule 176 and Rule 267 to discuss the Manipur matter. Rule 267 allows Rajya Sabha MPs to submit a written notice to suspend all listed business and discuss an important issue facing the country.

The opposition demanded a detailed discussion on the Manipur violence by suspending other listed business, despite the government expressing its willingness to discuss the matter.

As a result of the uproar created by opposition MPs, proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were disrupted and adjourned for the day.