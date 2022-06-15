Monsoon session of Parliament likely from July 18

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to be scheduled from July 18 to August 12, people aware of the details said on Tuesday.

“At the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs chaired by Union defence minister, Rajnath Singh it was recommended that the Monsoon Session could be scheduled for this period as it coincides with both the Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections,” said a person aware of the details.

The upcoming session is likely to have 17 working days. While the Presidential election is scheduled for July 18, the dates for the Vice Presidential election is yet to be announced.