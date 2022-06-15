Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Monsoon session of Parliament likely from July 18
india news

Monsoon session of Parliament likely from July 18

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to be scheduled from July 18 to August 12, people aware of the details said on Tuesday.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to be scheduled from July 18 to August 12.
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to be scheduled from July 18 to August 12, people aware of the details said on Tuesday.

“At the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs chaired by Union defence minister, Rajnath Singh it was recommended that the Monsoon Session could be scheduled for this period as it coincides with both the Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections,” said a person aware of the details.

The upcoming session is likely to have 17 working days. While the Presidential election is scheduled for July 18, the dates for the Vice Presidential election is yet to be announced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP