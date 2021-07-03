Monsoon session of Parliament to commence from July 19, conclude on August 13

The Monsoon session of the Parliament will commence from July 19 and last till August 13 this year, an official communique said on Friday. The Lok Sabha secretariat said that the sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will begin on Monday, July 19, and conclude on Friday, August 13, subject to exigencies of government business.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat also said along these lines that the 254th session of the Rajya Sabha will begin from July 19 and continue till August 13.

"The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, 19 July 2021, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, 13 August 2021," a Rajya Sabha official order said.

Both the Houses are going to have 19 sittings, simultaneously. The Parliament sessions will be held amid the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), albeit with necessary protocols. Not unlike the last session, arrangements are being made this time, too, to accommodate the members of the Parliament (MPs) on a social distancing basis.

As many as 444 members of the Lok Sabha and 218 members of the Rajya Sabha have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a PTI report. Some MPs have not been able to take their second jab yet as they were affected by Covid-19, a top functionary told HT on condition of anonymity. “Another 30 MPs have not sent us any communication. We are trying to contact them to know their vaccination status.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected Parliament sessions since March 2020, forcing early closure of last year’s budget and monsoon sessions and this year’s budget session. The 2020 winter session was skipped altogether due to the public health crisis. The high rate of vaccination among the lawmakers and Parliament staff improves chances of a longer Parliament session and higher productivity. More than 40 bills and five ordinances are pending before Parliament.





(With inputs from agencies)