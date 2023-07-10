Monsoon update: Intense rain over north India to continue today, decline thereafter

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over northwestern India and adjacent region, as well as extremely heavy showers for Himachal Pradesh today. Delhi is also likely to see isolated heavy rainfall today followed by a decrease thereafter. Commuters out in the rain in Sector 12, Noida.(Sunil Ghosh/ Hindustan Times)

The weather department said isolated heavy to very heavy rain will be seen over Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.

Heavy rain in several parts of north India wrecked havoc, claiming over 28 live in past three days. Videos of vehicles being washed away in flash floods, roads being caved in and bridges being collapsed document the monsoon vigour faced by people in the region. Several states kept schools shut and moved offices to the ‘work-from-home’ mode in the wake of torrential rains.

As per the IMD, the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Bihar to experience fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall along with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during next three to four days, in Odisha during next five days and in Jharkhand on July 12 and 13.

Arunachal Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall on July 11 and 12, and over Meghalaya on July 10 and 12.

Likewise in western India, light/moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Konkan, Goa and Gujarat regions during the next five days. The ghat areas of Maharashtra will experience similar conditions on July 13 and 14, Saurashtra and Kutch on July 10.

In central India, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted Madhya Pradesh on July 11 and 12.

