Monsoon LIVE updates: Heavy rainfall in Odisha for next 4 days, predicts IMD

Heavy rain has hit several parts of the country with Maharashtra being one of the most affected. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for four Maharashtra districts Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara — forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, for the next two days.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday over 3,500 people had been shifted to safer places from flood-prone and vulnerable spots across Maharashtra, adding teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed wherever required and more personnel will be sent if needed.

In Odisha, the IMD has predicted heavy rain for the next four days and an orange warning has been issued for four districts in the southern part of the state.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the weather bureau said the national capital is likely to see light rain today.

