Monsoon weather LIVE| Mumbai, Thane to be on orange alert till July 10, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra on Thursday and Friday, as the state's capital city Mumbai continues to witness heavy downpour on Thursday.

In Telangana, authorities have predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the southern part of the state. A similar rainfall prediction has been made for interior Karnataka, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh.

On the other hand, the national capital Delhi will likely see light rain and thundershower during the day.