Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Monsoon withdrawal from northwest India begins, says IMD
india news

Monsoon withdrawal from northwest India begins, says IMD

Updated on Oct 06, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Conditions were becoming favourable for further withdrawal of monsoon from more parts of Gujarat, entire Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh in the next 3-4 days. (HT File Photo)
By HT Correspondent

The withdrawal of monsoon from northwest India commenced on Wednesday while it has withdrawn from parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. An anti-cyclonic circulation has established in the lower tropospheric levels over western parts of northwest India and there is a substantial reduction in moisture content and rainfall, which indicates the monsoon has started withdrawing.

Conditions were becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the monsoon from more parts of Gujarat, entire Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Madhya Pradesh during three to four days.

The withdrawal this year is likely to be the second most delayed since 1960, according to IMD. In 2019, monsoon withdrawal was the most delayed commencing only on October 9. The monsoon commenced withdrawal on September 28 last year.

“Rain has stopped in many parts of northwest India. There is still some rain over the Ganganagar region in Rajasthan. Water vapour has also reduced significantly, and an anticyclone is getting established leading to a change in wind direction to north-westerly. All these conditions favour gradual monsoon withdrawal and establishment of dry conditions with marginal fall in temperature,” said K Sathi Devi, who heads the National Weather Forecasting Centre, on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read: Partly cloudy sky in Delhi with air quality in ‘moderate’ category

A low-pressure area was very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea around October 10 and was likely to become more marked and move west-north-westwards towards south Odisha and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh during subsequent four to five days.

Very heavy rain was likely in Kerala and coastal Karnataka till October 10 and Tamil Nadu and interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema till October 8. This was expected under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Tamil Nadu coast and neighbourhood and a trough in easterlies from this cyclonic circulation to north Konkan across central parts of Tamil Nadu, north Kerala and coastal Karnataka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab CM Channi says Kejriwal should get some ‘nice clothes’. Delhi CM replies

Detained Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda allowed to take stroll in Sitapur

'This is UP govt's permission': Rahul Gandhi finally allowed to leave airport

Posters accusing Gandhis of ‘fake sympathy’ surface in Lucknow
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP