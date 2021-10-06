Partly cloudy sky in Delhi with air quality in ‘moderate’ category

Partly overcast weather is expected in Delhi on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said with the minimum temperature likely to be 26 and maximum 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 26.4, five notches above normal, and maximum of 35.4 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal. The city’s humidity levels have increased to 81%.

As monsoon is beginning to withdraw, parts of the city received trace rain on Tuesday. Clear skies are expected in the city on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Wednesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 115. The prominent pollutants in Delhi’s air were particulate matter (PM2.5, PM 10) and ozone. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Also Read: Trace rain in Delhi, change in wind likely to bring pollutants

On Wednesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said Delhi’s AQI is in the satisfactory category with PM10 as the main pollutant because of dry air coming from the north-west of India along with local pollution. With the presence of the dry condition, AQI will remain satisfactory to moderate for the next three days.

Safar said most of the air quality influencing factors are expected to contribute towards the deterioration of AQI levels in the coming days. The local wind speed and ventilation factor will remain in the moderate category leading to “low to moderate” dispersion of pollutants in the air, it added.