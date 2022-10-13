Home / India News / Monsoon withdrawal from parts of northwest, central India in next two days: IMD

india news
Published on Oct 13, 2022 08:27 AM IST

IMD also said that the conditions are very likely to become favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest and central India during next three to four days

Monsoon withdrawal has been significantly delayed over the past few years. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

The conditions are likely to become favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from more parts of northwest and central India during the next three to four days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Monsoon withdrawal has been significantly delayed over the past few years and stretched to late October, which means farmers have to make changes in their sowing schedules.

The monsoon is critical for India as around 60% of the country’s net arable land lacks irrigation and half its population is dependent on agriculture.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Tamil Nadu in the next five days and over interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema during next two days.

IMD released new monsoon onset and withdrawal dates in 2020 factoring in the likely impact of climate change, which has altered the way the southwest monsoon progresses.

Delhi recorded 625% (63.8mm against a normal of 8.8mm), Haryana 577%, Uttarakhand 538%, and Uttar Pradesh 698% excess rainfall in the first 10 days of October.

IMD on September 30 announced that monsoon has withdrawn from Punjab, Chandigarh Delhi, parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, IMD said the withdrawal line of monsoon was passing through Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand), Najibabad, Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Gwalior, Ratlam, (Madhya Pradesh), and Bharuch (Gujarat). Conditions were likely to become favourable for the withdrawal of southwest from more parts of northwest and central India this week.

