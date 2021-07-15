Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Monthly avg rate of vaccination will be maintained: Deputy CM

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Bengaluru: Deputy chief minister and head of Covid task force Dr CN Ashwath Narayana on Wednesday said that the state will ensure the continuous supply of vaccines, at the same rate at which is it being provided by the central government at present.

He said this while responding to media regarding the supply of vaccines in Bengaluru. “The state was supplied 6 million doses of vaccines during the month of June, and in the month of July also the minimum supply of 60 (lakh??) doses will be maintained. If the situation permits the central government may also supply more than this. In any case, the monthly average rate of vaccination will be maintained,” he said.

He added that there may be variations and a decrease in the rate of vaccination when it is seen on a day-to-day basis. “But, over a period of a month, the average rate will be maintained,” Narayana told reporters.

“There are a few challenges while we prepare for the possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The government is taking all measures to strengthen the infrastructure by setting up oxygen storage and oxygen generation facilities, deployment of human resources, increasing ICU capacity, scaling up vaccines manufacturing among other things,” he said.

The central government is also working towards lessening the burden of Covid-19 management by reducing and removing import duties, fixing price cap, relaxation in GST among many other things, he added.

