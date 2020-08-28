Months after oath-taking ceremony, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar share dais in Pune

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 14:13 IST

After the hurried, early morning oath-taking ceremony of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy last year in November, the two leaders shared the stage again - this time for the inauguration of a Covid-19 hospital in Pune.

Pune Municipal Corporation’s multi-storey Covid-19 hospital was inaugurated by the leaders. Bhartiya Janta Party’s state unit president Chandrakant Patil was also present along with Fadnavis and Pawar.

As Pawar and Fadnavis attended the hospital event, eyebrows were raised among the political circle. Interestingly, Fadnavis appreciated the work carried out by Pawar in Pune district but was quick to criticise the state government and Shiv Sena on the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai.

Also read: Mumbai civic body asks private hospitals to refer critical patients to its Covid facilities

Pune Municipal Corporation’s multi-storey Covid-19 hospital was inaugurated by Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. ( HT Photo )

Recently Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar, who was defeated from Maval Lok Sabha constituency, supported the BJP’s stand to conduct a CBI inquiry into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Pawar got upset with Parth’s stand and publicly called his son as immature.

Even after the CBI inquiry was initiated in the case, Parth tweeted, “Satya Mev Jayate.”

Despite the president’s rule in force, Ajit Pawar had rebelled from the NCP and joined hands with the BJP last year. Maharashtra governor conducted his oath-taking ceremony during the wee hours on the morning of November 23, 2019. But the alliance could not prove the majority. Both Fadnavis and Pawar had to serve their resignations. Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress joined hands to form the Maha Vikas Agadhi government in the state with Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister.