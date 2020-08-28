Mumbai civic body asks private hospitals to refer critical patients to its Covid facilities

mumbai

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 11:57 IST

Private hospitals have been suggested to refer critical coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Covid Care Centres (CCUs) and also government hospitals in a bid to bring down the fatalities caused due to the raging viral outbreak in Mumbai.

BMC authorities said that Covid-19 patients, who are not showing any signs of recovery, must be shifted to dedicated hospitals for the viral infection at the earliest.

Mumbai’s case fatality rate (CFR) is 5.3%, as compared to Maharashtra’s at 3.2%.

BMC, which is aiming to bring down the CFR to below 3%, has found out that Covid-19-related fatalities are higher in private healthcare facilities.

The civic body has been conducting weekly meetings with top 10 hospitals that have been registering higher Covid-19-related death rates.

BMC data showed that Covid-19-related deaths in private hospitals rose to over 40% in August, as compared to between 15% and 20% in June.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, health, BMC, said, “We have suggested private hospital authorities to refer critical Covid-19 patients to our major government-run hospitals and CCCs. They have also been directed to seek the opinion of external experts such as deans of government-run hospitals or members from the Maharashtra task force for Covid-19 management. This initiative is being done under our ‘Mission Save Lives’ strategy, where we want to bring down fatalities.”

Mission Save Lives, which was launched on June 30, is a nine-point strategy.

The initiative aims to reduce Covid-19 fatalities, including video surveillance of each patient, mandatory audit of every death and giving bedpans to those who are critically ill.