Months ahead of assembly polls in Gujarat, 2 ministers lose a portfolio each: Reports

In a sudden development, two ministers in the Gujarat government were on Saturday divested of a portfolio each, with Rajendra Trivedi losing the revenue ministry, while Purnesh Modi no longer holds the road and building department, according to various reports, including one in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan.

Gujarat | In state cabinet rejig before Assembly elections, Revenue ministry taken from Rajendra Trivedi while Road and Building Ministry take from Purnesh Modi, both the ministries will now be handled by CM Bhupendra Patel pic.twitter.com/2VavVSJQBI — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

While chief minister Bhupendra Patel has kept cabinet rank of both portfolios with himself, Harsh Sanghavi has been given additional charge as the Minister of State for revenue, and Jagdish Panchal is the new MoS for the roads and building department, also in an additional capacity.

Of the two, Sanghavi is already the MoS for home, as well as youth, sports and culture, and Jagdish Panchal is the MoS for industries, forest, and environment and climate change.

Meanwhile, Rajendra Trivedi, often considered as the number two behind chief minister Patel in the western state's BJP government, is left with disaster management, law and justice, and legislative and parliamentary affairs ministries. Purnesh Modi, on the other hand, has retained the transport, civil aviation, tourism, and pilgrimage development portfolios.

Saturday's development took place just months ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat, where the BJP has now been in power for more than two decades, including four stints as chief minister for prime minister Narendra Modi.

The polls are likely to be held in December.

(With agency inputs)

