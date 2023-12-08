Months later, Bidhuri apologises for remarks against Danish Ali

New Delhi: haratiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, on Thursday apologised to the privileges committee for his objectionable, unsavoury and abusive comments against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali — more than three months after his communal comments in the Lok Sabha invoked a sharp reaction from top leaders and members of civil society.

BSP MP Danish Ali (L). BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri (R)

The Lok Sabha privileges committee, led by BJP MP Sunil Kumar Singh, met on Thursday to record the statements of Bidhuri and Ali as different charges have been levelled against both of them. While Bidhuri is accused of indulging in a communal rant against Ali, the latter was accused of using derogatory words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a discussion on Chandrayaan-3 in Parliament in September. A senior member of the panel said that after Bidhuri’s apology, the case against him is likely to be closed.

To be sure, Bidhuri’s comments, which were caught on camera, were described as unbecoming of a member of the House by multiple political leaders and current and former parliamentarians.

In his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in September, Ali had sought a privilege probe against Bidhuri. “During the course of his speech he directed the most foul, abusive invectives against me which are part of the record of the Lok Sabha. Among the words he directed against me were Bhadwa (pimp), Katwa (circumcised one), Mullah ugravadi (Muslim terrorist), atankvadi (terrorist) etc.” he said in the letter.

Bidhuri’s remarks were later expunged by Speaker Birla, who also issued a stern warning to Bidhuri, saying “any recurrence of such behaviour in future” will lead to strict action. But other leaders said that this action was inadequate and warranted a suspension at the very least.

The BJP issued a show-cause notice to Bidhuri to explain his conduct within 10 days, and said it had taken immediate action.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, too, expressed regret over Bidhuri’s statements. “I express regret if the opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the MP,” he said in the House.

