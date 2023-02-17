Cow vigilante Monu Manesar famous on YouTube; has silver play button | 5 points

Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, a prominent face of cow vigilantism in Haryana has been named in the complaint filed by the family members of Nasir and Junaid whose charred bodies were found in Haryana's Bhiwani on Thursday. According to the complaint, Nasir and Junaid were abducted from Rajasthan's Bharatpur by Bajrang Dal cow vigilantes.

Monu Manesar runs of cow protection group and his name came up in many previous news reports where Bajrang Dal members caught cow smugglers.

As Monu's name has been taken in the Bhiwani deaths, Bajrang Dal said its members have nothing to do with kidnapping and murder.

Who is Manu Manesar, cow vigilante and a social media influencer?

1. Monu Manesar is an influential personality. Several photos of him with police officials and bureaucrats have surfaced.

2. Monu Manesat has 83,000 followers on Facebook and 2,05,000 subscribers on YouTube.

3. Monu Manesar recently (October 2022) received a silver play button from YouTube as he crossed 1 lakh subscribers on Youtube.

4. The videos on his YouTube channels are mostly on how the cow vigilante group catches cow smugglers. These videos, mostly live streams, have thousands of views and comments.

5. According to reports, Manu Manesar is a polytechnic diploma holder. During his second year of college, he joined the Bajrang Dal.

Monu has refuted the charges in connection with the Bhiwani deaths and said when the incident took place he was in the hotel. An old video of Monu firing over a parking dispute has now resurfaced.

