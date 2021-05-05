‘Monumental loss’: Tributes pour in for J&K ex-Guv

Jammu: The 1982 Asian Games is widely recognised as marking the emergence of the television boom in India. Politically, it was also one of the factors that made Jagmohan Malhotra, then serving his second term as Delhi’ Lieutenant Governor.

Jagmohan -- he mostly went by one name -- was already a name and a face by then. In the mid-1970s, he was a controversial head of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and between 1975 and 1977, set out to improve the city’s looks under the patronage of Sanjay Gandhi. Mostly, this involved the demolition of slums and the relocation of their residents.

Controversy was a constant in the life of Jagmohan, who died in Delhi late on May 3. He was twice Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, once for five years, and the second time, controversially, for five months. He remained as disliked by the state’s mainstream politicians as he was admired by the Kashmiri Pandits, who believe he saved them by helping their escape from the Valley when calls went out for their extermination. Indeed, on Tuesday, tributes poured in from the Jammu region even as mainstream Kashmiri politicians refrained from extending condolence messages, if only on social media.

All three Kashmir-based former chief ministers of the erstwhile state, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, maintained a stoic silence. Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari and Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone, considered close to New Delhi, did not issue statements either.

But the J&K administration has announced a three-day mourning from May 4 to 6 as a mark of respect to Jagmohan, who joined the BJP after his second, short stint as J&K governor (which came under the VP Singh government). It is believed that the government’s stand on J&K didn’t match his own; and even the Congress, with which he had been associated for a decade-and-half, working closely with Indira, Sanjay and Rajiv Gandhi, didn’t approve of his muscular approach .

He was initially in the Rajya Sabha, but won three Lok Sabha elections from the New Delhi constituency as a BJP candidate, in 1996, 1998, and 1999, before losing to the Congress’s Ajay Maken in 2004. He was urban development minister in the Vajpayee government, continuing with his efforts to beautify Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Jagmohan, terming it a “monumental loss for the nation”

Ajay Chrungoo, the leader of Panun Kashmir, a frontal organisation of Kashmiri Pandits, said, “At that time, he was the only person who elicited hope among Hindus displaced from Kashmir because of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Our plight was recognised as a grave tragedy only when he came to J&K.”

Jagmohan, a deeply spiritual man, also streamlined the management of the Vaishno Devi shrine. Devender Singh Rana, the provincial president of the National Conference, remembered the former governor as the architect of the shrine board that facilitated the management of pilgrimages. Jagmohan set up the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in 1986 to free it from the control of a few religious leaders. It went on to become a model for managing temples across India.

Board chief executive officer Ramesh Kumar said: “It’s because of his vision that we have these facilities at the shrine today. It’s his legacy.”

He is also widely acknowledged as the man who brought road connectivity to Jammu & Kashmir and ensured piped water supply, until then , a novelty in the state.

Jagmohan, the winner of the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Padma Vibhushan, India’s fourth, third, and second highest civilian awards spent much o his retirement surrounded by books at the library of Delhi’s India International Centre.

Vijai Kapoor, former LG of Delhi, said he was instrumental in planned development of the Capital. “His two major contributions are large green spaces, including city forests, which Delhi has today and large scale planned development,” he said. “I have worked with him in the early 70s. He was an affectionate and well-meaning person, and was a disciplinarian.”

Maken remembered him as a “fierce administrator” and a “kind soul”.

“We contested against each other. I was from Congress, and he was from the BJP, but there was never any bitterness. That was the kind of person that he was. Since he’d held the urban development portfolio before me, he would always give me insightful advice on how to handle things. He has left a legacy, and politicians these days have a lot to learn from him,” Maken said.

(Inputs from HTC in Delhi)

