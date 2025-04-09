‘Moon has some spots, PM has none': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut hails Modi, his leadership

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that there are spots on the moon but none on the PM. BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut also slammed Congress and said that many scams have taken place under its regime. (PTI)

Addressing a gathering in the Jarol assembly constituency of Himachal Pradesh's Sundernagar, the actor-turned-politician said that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) follows the ideology of "Sanatan, nationalism, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

She also slammed Congress, noting that under its regime, many scams had taken place, including the 2G scam, coal scam and fodder scam.

‘Not a single stain on PM Modi’

"The ideology of BJP and RSS follows Sanatan, nationalism, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which we have been following for a long time...Before 2014, there used to be a lot of scams - 2G scam, coal scam, Fodder Scam...There is not even a single stain on PM Modi. 'Chand pe daag hota hai, unpe ek bhi daag nahin hai (There are spots on the moon, but there is no spot on PM Modi)'...", Ranaut said during her address.

While the BJP MP from Mandi hailed PM Modi for his leadership, she attacked Himachal's Congress government for having placed the state in a bad condition.

Ranaut also took a jibe at the Congress government on the row over "samosa" probe in the state which, the authorities had later clarified was against "misconduct" by officials and not concerning the snack meant to be served to the chief minister.

"There is a wave of PM Modi in the entire country and saffron... But it is painful to watch Himachal Pradesh's condition... Their agencies are probing samosas," she said at the gathering.

The BJP MP further added, "We feel embarrassed about what is happening... You work so hard on the ground, It is our responsibility that we have to take our state on the path of progress... I would say they are Bhediya (wolves) in a way. We have to free our state from their claws."

Ranat again hit out at the Congress-led UPA government, stating that there was a period before 2014 when "news was about corruption, terror attacks and scams".

Kangana Ranaut has made several bold remarks in the past well, courting massive controversy in the political circuit.

Just a day ago, she had sparked a row by claiming that the electricity bill for her house in Manali was ₹1 lakh even though she does not live there.

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Virbhadra Singh had hit out Ranaut's remarks and said that it was "really sad that an elected MP is using such a language".

"She doesn't know the development Himachal Pradesh and the country went through during the tenure of Congress, which is why she speaks this way... The responsibility of an MP is to bring funds for the development of the state but Kangana is nowhere to be seen," Singh told news agency ANI.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also disregarded Ranaut's statement and said that he doesn't take it seriously as "she keeps on giving these kinds of statements".

(with PTI inputs)