Moose Wala killing: Delhi Police names Lawrence Bishnoi as mastermind

The Delhi Police on Wednesday named gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.“Lawrence Bishnoi is mastermind behind the killing...Maharashtra Police has been given one Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakaal's 14-day police custody remand. He is a close associate of one of the shooters, but he's not involved in the killing,” HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi Police had arrested Lawrence Bishnoi from the jail number 8 of Tihar on May 31 in a case of arms smuggling. He has been lodged in Tihar since past one year after the Delhi Police booked him under MCOCA Act. During the press conference moments after Moose Wala was gunned down in Mansa on May 29, the Punjab Police had named Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar for the singer's killing. Bishnoi is also under scanner over a letter threatening superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. The note, found on Monday on a bench in Mumbai’s Bandstand Promenade where Khan usually sits after his morning walk, said: “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail