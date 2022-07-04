On camera, Sidhu Moose Wala’s killers celebrate, brandish guns in car | Watch

Brandishing pistols in a car, shooters of Punjabi rap singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala were seen smiling at the camera and celebrating in new videos retrieved from the mobile phone of the youngest killer, Ankit Sirsa, in the group by the Delhi Police.

In videos filmed by the killers, five men can be seen vibing to Punjabi music in a car, flaunting their weapons – about 10 or more guns in their hands and on the deck – in what appears to be moments after committing the murder of Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Delhi Police arrested two gangsters involved in the crime near Kashmere Gate Bus Stand last night. They belonged to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, who have been held responsible for the act.

Of the two arrested a day ago, 19-year-old Sirsa was one of the sharpshooters who killed the Punjabi singer. The other accused – Sachin Bhiwani – was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters.

A 9-MM bore pistol with 10 cartridges, a 30-MM pistol with nine cartridges, three Punjab Police uniforms and two mobile phones with a dongle and a SIM card were recovered from them. Both of them have been sent to five-day police custody.

Others accused in the case include Priyavrat Fauji (also seen in the video) and Kuldeep alias Kashish who were arrested in Gujarat on June 20, officers from the Delhi Police special cell had said.

Moose Wala, who gained prominence as a rapper in Punjab as well as several international communities, was shot over 30 times while travelling in his car in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

