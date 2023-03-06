Moosewala murder accused ‘celebrate’ killing inside prison, video surfaces

A video has surfaced on social media that shows Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder accused purportedly "celebrating" the killing of two fellow inmates inside a jail last week. In the clip, Lawrence Bishnoi gang members Sachin Bhiwani, Ankit Sersa and others are allegedly seen boasting the killing Mandeep Toofan and Manmohan, whom they claimed were “henchmen of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria”.

Screengrab from the viral video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video, apparently shot after the killings, also shows the gangsters pointing to the bodies lying on the floor with some on-duty police personnel nearby, and hurling abuses at the rivals.

Also read: Moose Wala killing: British MP asks UK govt to support Indian authorities to bring culprits to justice

After the video went viral, the Punjab Police on Sunday suspended seven jail officials and arrested five of them for alleged negligence and connivance with jail inmates in a video leak case, Inspector General of Police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill was quoted by news agency PTI.

He identified the five arrested officials as jail superintendent Iqbal Singh Brar, additional jail superintendent Vijay Kumar, assistant jail superintendent Harish Kumar, assistant sub-inspector Joginder Singh, and ASI Harchand Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The other two suspended jail officials are additional jail superintendent Jaspal Singh Khaira and head constable Savinder Singh.

Meanwhile, seven gangsters have been booked in connection with the killings inside Punjab's Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Tarn Taran district. A deadly clash broke between the two rival groups last Sunday in the jail, prompting prison authorities to separate as many as 18 inmates belonging to the two gangs and send them to five different prisons. The inmates were shifted to Kapurthala, Ferozepur, Roop Nagar, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar prisons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON