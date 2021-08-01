Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / More curbs likely in Karnataka after 15 days, many Bengaluru apartments are now Covid containment zones
india news

More curbs likely in Karnataka after 15 days, many Bengaluru apartments are now Covid containment zones

Apartments have emerged as containment zones as residents hid their travel information and contracted the infection during their travels abroad.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Karnataka is one of the 10 states which have been alerted for its Covid-19 situation. People on Sunday throng a market in Bengaluru.

Karnataka, one of the 10 states that have been warned because of their Covid-19 situation, on Sunday reported 1,875 new infections, higher than the number of people (1,502) who recovered from the disease in the last 24-hours. The Centre on Saturday alerted 10 states as they are reporting either a rise in the number of new cases or an increase in the positivity rate.

The government on Saturday extended the existing restrictions till August 16 and said a decision on night curfew or weekend lockdown will be taken after 15 days, reviewing the progression of the situation. The government has also made negative RT-PCR tests mandatory for people coming to the state from Maharashtra and Kerala. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said stringent border checking and random testing have also begun in the state.

"Resorts - homestay bookings have to be done only after the mandatory procurement of negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours," he said.

"I have reviewed the Covid status of 8 districts today. Last time second waves came from Kerala and Maharashtra. Now again the cases are becoming more in Kerala in the last few days. I have instructed to DCs to take care of it. And the testing unit has to be medical infrastructure has to be improved in these districts. vaccination has to be done," the chief minister said.

In Bengaluru, several residential apartments have become containment zones. This is mostly because people are hiding their travel information, Dr Syed Pervez Ismail of Vasant Nagar's primary health centre told ANI.

According to reports, there are 108 active micro-containment zones in Bengaluru under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. And maximum were added in July as on July 1 the number of micro-containment zones was 44.

Karnataka started seeing the spike only in the last week of July. On July 24, the state reported 1,001 fresh infections. But since then, the case graph is only rising.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 karnataka bengaluru lockdown
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP