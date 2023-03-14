'More glory to India': Hema Malini congratulates ‘Elephant Whisperers’ and 'RRR' on winning Oscar

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and actress Hema Malini on Tuesday congratulated the team of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers after they bagged the Oscars for the best original song and best documentary short film respectively. Calling it as a glory to India, she said that she is happy that films like RRR are made in India.

Oscars 2023: The way two heroes danced in RRR was simply excellent, said Hema Malini.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I am amazed and happy that such a film was made in our country. RRR became very popular... the way two heroes danced in that movie was simply excellent...I congratulate both artist and entire team of RRR that they made India proud", she told ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While lauding the documentary film The Elephant Whisperers, the Mathura MP said that the film is fabulous. "I wish more such movies are made in India so that people at the Oscars are amazed and compelled to award", she added.

Oscars 2023: The way two heroes danced in RRR was simply excellent, said Hema Malini.(PTI)

PM Modi on Monday also congratulated the 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' team for bringing laurels to the nation. Calling it "exceptional", PM Modi said that Natu Natu song "will be remembered for years" and added that the work of The Elephant Whisperers' team wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature.

The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ - featured in the film set in the British era - is a celebration of Indian culture and pride. It won the Oscar award in the best original song category at the Academy Awards presentation at Los Angeles in the US on Monday. Song composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team at the Oscars. The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, revolves around a family who adopts two orphaned baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The film competed against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

Several celebrities and politicians have come forward on social media to congratulate the teams including Tollywood director K. Raghavendra Rao, actor Pawan Kalyan, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and many more.