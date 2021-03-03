More private hospitals to become vaccine sites, Centre allows states to decide
The health ministry has now decided to allow state and UT governments to identify more and more private hospitals which can be included in the vaccination drive in the ongoing second phase where senior citizens and people above 45 with co-morbidities are being inoculated.
Initially, only hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Central Government Health Scheme and State Health Insurance Schemes were allowed to vaccinate people at a cost of ₹250 per dose. The ministry released a state-wise list of all these hospitals.
Long wait times, glitches in Co-WIN slow vaccine drive
As vaccination gathered pace on March 2, the second day of 2nd phase vaccination, the Centre said if private hospitals have an adequate number of vaccinators, adequate space for observation of the vaccinated, adequate cold chain management and adequate arrangement for the management of any adverse effect, then states/UTs can proactively make efforts to use these private hospitals as vaccination centres.
Private hospitals have also been asked to open vaccination slots for 15 days to a month so that people can book their appointment in advance. In the first two days, private hospitals were allowing advanced booking for only a day or two.
The Centre has also asked states to not store vaccines or to create a buffer stock, apprehending any future shortage. It also asked the government to supply vaccines to hospitals for the entire duration for which sessions have been planned. "States/UTs should not store, reserve, conserve or create a buffer stock of the Covid vaccines at the state and district levels. The Central Government has adequate stock and will provide the required vaccine doses to the States and UTs," the health ministry said at a high-level review meeting on Tuesday with additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of states and UTs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 14,989 fresh Covid-19 infections, India's active cases surge past 1.7 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT | Farmers’ protest: Multiple Delhi borders closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid row over Azad, J&K Congress leaders meet Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tandav' row: Supreme Court to hear Amazon Prime head's anticipatory bail plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC meets revenue officials ahead of assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Notice served under new IT rules in Manipur, withdrawn
- The notice under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 notified on February 25, was issued on March 1 and served on Tuesday morning to the publisher/intermediary of Khanasi Neinasi, which means Let’s Talk in Manipuri.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA arrests BSF officer for helping cross-border drug smugglers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More private hospitals to become vaccine sites, Centre allows states to decide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High maximum temperatures to persist for another 4-5 days: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India's Covid-19 tally rise by 14,989 cases, death toll at 157,346
Emergency was a mistake, says Rahul Gandhi; talks about father, Prabhakaran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-US ties greatest testament to Gandhi-King legacy, says Indian diplomat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate crisis to cost $100 billion to Indian firms in next 5 years: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Assembly session next week: Govt may table state budget on March 9
- For 2020-21, Delhi had pegged budgeted revenue receipts (excluding borrowings) at ₹55,309 crore. Revised estimates for the year will be mentioned in the upcoming budget (2021-22) and actual revenue receipts for the year will reflect in the budget after that.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Long wait times, glitches in Co-WIN slow vaccine drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox