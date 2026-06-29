CHENNAI: More than 150 MDMK leaders join DMK, a day after party snapped ties

More than 150 cadres of Vaiko-led Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the presence of party chief M K Stalin on Sunday.

The development comes a day after the MDMK ended its long association with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance alliance on Saturday.

The MDMK functionaries hail from various districts, including Sivaganga, Tiruvallur, Virudhunagar and Tirupur districts strengthening the foothold of the DMK in these regions.

The workers were inducted into DMK at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Chennai, a party release said on Sunday.

Some of the key cadres who joined the DMK include Sivaganga district secretary Se Sevanthiyappan, Tiruvallur district secretary T R R Senguttuvan, MDMK propaganda secretary Azhagusundaram, Virudhunagar district secretary RMS Sekhar, MDMK state deputy secretary (election works) ‘Thanjavur’ Viduthalaivendhan, T R R Mathiyazhagan who was former member of the MDMK’s general council.

Senior DMK leader and party treasurer T R Baalu, principal secretary K N Nehru, deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi were present on the occasion, the release added.

HT reached out to MDMK leaders on the switch by the party cadre but they did not respond.

MDMK chief Vaiko and his son and party MP Durai Vaiko have been meeting TVK chief and chief minister C Joseph Vijay. Early this month, Durai Vaiko had declared that it was ‘unfortunate’ that MDMK MLAs could not support the TVK in the assembly as they contested on the DMK symbol.

MDMK has two MLAs in TN assembly.