More than 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far in Karnataka

The Health Department information tweeted by Sudhakar said more than 2.5 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the state till now, which he described as a milestone.
PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 02:08 AM IST
In Karnataka, 20,601,462 first doses and 4,520,506 second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.(PTI)

In a "milestone", more than 2.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Karnataka so far, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday.

The Health Department information tweeted by Sudhakar said more than 2.5 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the state till now, which he described as a milestone. So far 2,06,01,462 first doses and 45,20,506 second doses have been administered, it said, adding that vaccines are being given at 8,207 centres, out of which 7,609 are government and 598 are private.

Meanwhile, the Department of College Education has vaccinated 51.12 per cent of students and staff in the city's government degree colleges, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said here on Friday.

The city comprises eight Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones and the total number of students and staff in government and aided degree colleges is 62,255 Out of this, 31,826 have been vaccinated as of July 8, Narayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister, said.

In the student group 31,147 were vaccinated as against 59,179 which covers 52.63 per cent, while among the staff, 2,518 were vaccinated as against 3,076 which tallies to 81.86 per cent, a statement from the DCM's office said.

