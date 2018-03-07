More than 33,000 cyber attack cases registered in India from 2014 to 2016: Govt

As many as 33,531 cases of cyber attacks were registered in the country in last three years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union minister of state for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir also said the ministry aims to train 27,500 police personnel across the country to deal with cyber crimes.

Ahir said, according to the data maintained by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 9,622, 11,592 and 12,317 cyber crime cases were registered in 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

“The government has taken various measures for preventing cyber crime in the country which includes setting a cyber and information security division to look into relevant matters relating to cyber crime and information security,” he said replying a written question.

Ahir said the home ministry is implementing a scheme Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) from NIRBHAYA funds in 2017-2020, under which Rs 82.8 crore as grants-in-aid have been disbursed to the states and union territories for setting up of one cyber forensic training laboratory in each state and UT.

The minister said various steps were taken by the MHA as well as states to modernise the preventive setup and equip police personnel with knowledge and skills for prevention and control of crime through various national and state police academies/institutes.

The home ministry’s CCPWC scheme aims to train 27,500 police personnel across the country in the cyber domain, he said.